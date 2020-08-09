WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators David Perdue, R-Ga., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., both members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this week introduced legislation to establish an Office at the U.S. State Department to coordinate policy and programs to help mayors and governors engage with their foreign counterparts and solidify a subnational diplomacy structure within the federal government.
The City and State Diplomacy Act would codify the Office of Subnational Diplomacy at the State Department, led by an ambassador-at-large, to maintain international networks and reduce duplication and inefficiency in outreach by mayors and governors to create jobs, spark economic development, improve public health, and protect the environment. This legislation would also play a vital public diplomacy role by connecting U.S. citizens to the policymaking process, highlighting the local impact of diplomacy, and forging ties with foreign mayors and governors who are the future national-level leaders of their countries.
“With over 3,000 foreign-owned companies, over 20 diplomatic missions, two deep-water ports, and the world’s busiest airport, Georgia is truly an international state,” Perdue said in a news release. “Our local elected officials play an enormous role in this, engaging with their international counterparts to attract investment and collaborate on shared issues. Recognizing that our national diplomacy isn’t exclusive to Washington, the City and State Diplomacy Act harnesses the expertise of the State Department to coordinate with and support our local officials in Georgia and across the country. As Secretary Pompeo warned earlier this year, if we are to effectively compete with China’s efforts to expand its influence at the subnational level in the U.S., it is critical that state and local officials have a permanent, centralized resource to make informed decisions.”
The House companion bill, HR 3571, was introduced in June 2019. This bill has been widely endorsed by both the foreign policy establishment and state and local government advocates, including the American Foreign Service Association, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Conference of Mayors, the German Marshall Fund, and Tom Shannon, the former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs.
