ATHENS — A $200,000 grant from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, will help support the construction of the University of Georgia’s new Poultry Science Building, which will begin construction in spring 2022.
The state-of-the-art space will feature facilities and equipment to provide for advanced research to keep Georgia at the forefront of forward-thinking, relevant poultry research, advancing UGA Cooperative Extension and outreach programs within the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. The total investment for this facility is estimated at $54.1 million and is funded through both state and private support.
“We are honored to be a part of this capital project at UGA that will enhance the study of poultry science and really advance the industry,” Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation, said. “It will be a beautiful facility with state-of-the-art equipment to draw more students to educate the next generation.”
The Perdue gift is part of the company’s “Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors” initiative focused on improving quality of life and building stronger communities where Perdue associates live and work and beyond.
Georgia is the nation’s leading poultry-producing state, with the industry representing more than 50% of the agricultural income in the state. CAES and the Department of Poultry Science have been symbiotically entwined with the state’s robust poultry industry for decades, providing research-based best practices from highly regarded faculty and preparing students to work in and lead the industry.
The new facility will allow faculty and researchers to remain on the leading-edge of science to address the most important needs of the industry and government entities that seek them out to solve grand challenges facing the poultry sector.
“Gifts like this one from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation will help us lead the future of poultry science by igniting industry and driving progress; performing innovative research; recruiting the next generation of poultry leaders; and advancing UGA Extension and outreach programs to ensure the long-term sustainability of poultry as a global food source,” said Todd Applegate, head of the Department of Poultry Science at CAES.
The Perdue Foundation was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue to support responsible food and agriculture.
Perdue Farms is a fourth-generation, family-owned U.S. food and agriculture company. Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.
The Poultry Science Building campaign is a public-private partnership. Thus far, the state of Georgia has allocated a total of $23.9 million for planning and construction of the new building. Robust support from industry, alumni and other donors has contributed to significant progress toward the goal of $27 million in private funding for the project.
To make a gift to the Poultry Science Building Fund, contact CAES Senior Director of Development Mary Ann Parsons at (706) 542-3390 or visit the CAES giving page.
