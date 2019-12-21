WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator David Perdue, R-Ga., a member of the Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus, applauded President Trump for signing permanent HBCU funding into law.
The FUTURE Act permanently reauthorizes $255 million in annual funding for HBCUs and minority-serving institutions. It also simplifies the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form that more than 20 million families, including eight million minority students, fill out every year to qualify for federal student aid.
“America succeeds when HBCUs succeed,” Perdue said in a news release. “HBCUs have played an integral role in educating minority students for more than 180 years, and this bill ensures that important work will continue. We also made it easier to apply for federal financial aid so all students can gain the skills they need to pursue the career of their choice. President Trump continues to make HBCUs a priority, and I applaud the president for signing this bill into law today.
“Congressman David Scott has been a longstanding supporter of Georgia’s HBCUs, and we will continue working together to prioritize scholarships and promote these education centers. As a member of the HBCU Caucus, I could not be more encouraged about the future of minority-serving institutions and their contributions to Georgia and our country.”
The annual funding is fully paid for by streamlining applications for student aid and eliminating burdensome paperwork.