WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, supported Senate passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.
“The last two Democratic presidents reduced military spending by 25 percent as a share of the economy," Perdue said. "Clinton did it, and Obama did it. We are now rebuilding our military after years of disinvestment. We’ve brought new missions to Georgia’s bases and supported our military communities. It is clear that Georgia will continue to be a backbone of our national defense.
“This year’s defense bill keeps up the momentum and ensures critical projects stay on track. It also gives our troops a pay raise, prioritizes opportunities for military spouses, and continues to improve accountability in military housing. As our country rises to meet global threats, it’s critical that our armed services have the resources they need to maintain our military advantage.”
Serving on the Armed Services Committee, Perdue ensured Georgia priorities were included in the defense bill. Here are some highlights:
Supports Military Families & Improves Military Housing
-- Provides additional funding for Army child development centers and improvements to Army child youth service.
-- Establishes 3-year pilot program that allows DOD to hire retired servicemembers within 180 days of retirement.
-- Requires DOD to implement recommendations of the DOD Inspector General report on military family housing.
-- Authorizes direct hire authority for installation military housing office positions responsible for supervising privatized military housing projects.
Requires ABMS Planning & JSTARS Upgrades
-- Requires detailed plan for allocation of ABMS resources to improve current capabilities, establishes JADC2 coordination requirements across services, and ensures ABMS requirements reflect current E-8C JSTARS capabilities.
-- Increases funds for JSTARS secure information transmission upgrades.
Prioritizes DOD Audit & Accountability
-- Ensures DOD completes an annual financial audit and directs Deputy Secretary of Defense to consider incentives that encourage military services to achieve a clean audit.
Strengthens Cybersecurity & Protects Intellectual Property
-- Creates cybersecurity advisory committee to consult with Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
-- Requires secretary to establish, enforce, and track actions being taken to protect defense-sensitive U.S. intellectual property and technology from China.
-- Establishes 5G cross functional team to advance the development and adoption of next-generation wireless communication technologies, capabilities and applications.
Promotes Georgia’s Critical Role in National Defense
-- Encourages Army to prioritize funding for demolition of the Old Martin Army Community Hospital at Fort Benning.
-- Strongly encourages DOD to use its authority to privatize storm water utilities.
-- Increases support for STARBASE to improve STEM programs across the state of Georgia.
-- Expands opportunities for STEM and aerospace education and research at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country.
-- Increases funding for small unit ground robotics capabilities.
-- Continues funding for Army Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon and supports training of U.S. Army Cyber Force.
-- Authorizes $168 million for three major military construction projects in Georgia, including the Forensic Laboratory at Fort Gillem, Advanced Individual Training Barracks at Fort Gordon, and investments at Fort Benning.
-- Adds $175 million to expand capabilities of second- and third-tier suppliers of submarine industrial base to support development of the Columbia-class submarine to be stationed at Kings Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.