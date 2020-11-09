ATLANTA -- Georgia's Republican U.S. Senatorial candidates -- David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler -- have issued a joint statement calling on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign.
The two incumbent senators are in runoffs to hold onto their seats, Perdue facing the challenge of investigative journalist Jon Ossoff and Loeffler, who was appointed to her seat by Gov. Brian Kemp, facing the Rev. Raphael Warnock. Warnock was the top vote-getter in the "free for all" election that included 21 candidates, while Loeffler finished second to earn a spot in the runoff.
The joint statement said:
“The management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state. Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: Every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not. And there must be transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn't hard. This isn't partisan. This is American.
"We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out -- even when it's in your own party. There have been too many failures in Georgia elections this year, and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems. While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State. The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State is unacceptable. Honest elections are paramount to the foundation of our democracy. The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately."
While neither Perdue nor Loeffler has publicly endorsed comments by President Trump that the election was a "fraud" and that Democrat Joe Biden illegally gained the presidency, both have staked their careers in the government on backing Trump and his policies.
