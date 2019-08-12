OCILLA – U.S. Senator David Perdue, R-Ga., participated in a recent community meeting here with South Central Primary Care Center, health care professionals, and local officials to discuss the critical services provided by community health centers and solutions to fix the country’s broken health care system.
“More than ever before, community health centers in Georgia are being relied upon for high-quality, affordable care,” Perdue said. “Rural health centers, like South Central Primary Care, are on the front lines of mental health, care for women and children, and the opioid crisis that continues to devastate far too many families in Georgia and across America.
"Not only do community health centers provide better and more convenient care, these clinics also save our health system more than $24 billion annually by reducing emergency room visits. As we continue to discuss ways to rescue our broken health care system, community health centers will undoubtedly play a key role in these solutions.”
Background:
· Community health centers are not-for-profit, consumer-directed health care organizations that typically operate in medically underserved areas, which include those who are uninsured, underinsured, low-income, or living in areas where little access to health care is available;
· South Central Primary Care Center has been serving south Georgia for more than two decades and currently operates 12 locations in the Georgia communities of Irwin, Ben Hill, Coffee, Berrien, Lowndes, Cook and Atkinson counties;
· Community health centers provide primary care, behavioral health services, addiction treatment services, immunizations and other critical health care services;
When Perdue was elected, he was the only Fortune 500 CEO in Congress. He is serving his first term in the United States Senate, where he represents Georgia on the Armed Services, Banking, Budget and Agriculture committees.