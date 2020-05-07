WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is taking action to help small broadband companies provide critical internet connectivity during the COVID-19 crisis.
Perdue sponsored the Keeping Critical Connections Act, which would help small broadband providers with fewer than 250,000 customers sustain services for students and low-income families during the pandemic.
“In many ways, high-speed internet access is helping us get through the COVID-19 crisis,” Perdue said in a news release. “Many small broadband providers have stepped up and offered free or discounted services to ensure their communities stay connected. This bill will continue these efforts and help Georgians access critical services. Looking ahead, we need to keep working with the private sector to improve broadband infrastructure and close the digital divide.”
The bill allows small providers to be compensated for services during the public health emergency if they:
-- Provide customers with free or discounted service, or free upgrades, to enable distance learning capability for students;
-- Maintain connectivity for existing customers who are unable to pay in full due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
