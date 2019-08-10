VIENNA – Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, visited Coley Cotton Farm for a tour and discussion about Georgia’s critical agriculture industry. The Coley Family has produced cotton and peanuts in Dooly County for four generations. Today, the family operates 4,000 acres of land, a cotton gin, and a peanut buying point.
“Our farming operations are the backbone of America, and the Coley Cotton Farm is no exception,” Perdue said in a news release. “After Hurricane Michael devastated the Southeast last October, President Trump broke through the gridlock in Congress and got a bipartisan disaster relief package across the finish line.
"Now, I am working with the president and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to cut through the bureaucratic red tape and deliver the assistance our Georgia farmers and agriculture communities desperately need. Growing up working on my family’s farm, I learned at an early age that agriculture is not just a business, it’s a way of life for many across the country. Thank you to the Coley Family and all of our Georgia farmers who are feeding and clothing the world.”
Farmer Matt Coley praised Perdue.
“Senator Perdue continues to be a strong voice and advocate for agriculture in Washington, and this was a great opportunity to show him around the family farm and agribusiness,” Coley, the owner of Coley Cotton Farm, said. “Farm families across the state are still feeling the impacts from Hurricane Michael, and we cannot thank Senator Perdue enough for his relentless effort to push disaster assistance across the finish line.
"I also want to thank him for his work on vital changes to the cotton program during Farm Bill reauthorization. A strong, functioning farm program will help provide the tools and resources production agriculture needs to ensure the next generation has the opportunity to clothe and feed the world.”