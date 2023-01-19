ATLANTA -- Declining enrollment across the University System of Georgia is going to result in student funding formula cuts at most of the state’s public colleges and universities, system Chancellor Sonny Perdue said.
Total enrollment for the fall semester at the system’s 26 colleges and universities was down 1.2% from the fall of 2021. That marked the second year in a row of declining enrollment.
“This demographic cliff we’re facing is serious,” Perdue told members of the Georgia House and Senate Appropriations committees on the second day of hearings on Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion budget request. “We’re going to do our level best to do more with less.”
Overall, however, the governor’s Fiscal 2024 budget would increase funding for the university system by $124 million. Most of that money -- $87.4 million -- would pay for $2,000 raises for faculty and other university system employees.
The proposed midyear budget request covering state spending through the end of June includes $105 million for a state-of-the-art medical records system at Augusta University.
Perdue said the current antiquated records system contributes to the “surprise billing” of Georgia patients that the General Assembly addressed in 2020 with consumer-protection legislation.
Securing a new medical records system is part of a planned partnership between Augusta University Health System and WellStar announced last month.
Perdue said WellStar has committed to setting up physician training programs at hospitals across Georgia. Those programs will help retain physicians in parts of the state suffering a health care workforce shortage, he said.
“Physicians are likely to stay where they have residencies,” he said. “This will help serve patients better. It will help serve doctors better.”