FSA offices to reopen despite shutdown

Sonny Perdue

 Special Photo

ATLANTA -- Declining enrollment across the University System of Georgia is going to result in student funding formula cuts at most of the state’s public colleges and universities, system Chancellor Sonny Perdue said.

Total enrollment for the fall semester at the system’s 26 colleges and universities was down 1.2% from the fall of 2021. That marked the second year in a row of declining enrollment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News