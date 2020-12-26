2020 has been a challenging year. Most of us will be glad to welcome in the new year and hope for a return to normalcy. This time of year, a lot of us start planning our New Year’s resolutions. This practice will continue, but with more of an emphasis on staying safe and healthy after the year of COVID-19.
Keep in mind as you head back to the gym to attack your fitness plan to stay safe and healthy by applying these procedures.
Health Checkup: If you are just starting a fitness program, be sure to let your doctor know of your plans. Even for regular exercisers, a yearly checkup is recommended.
Don’t skip the warm-up and cool-down: To prepare mentally as well as prepare your muscles and joints for the more intense workout, spend 5 to 10 minutes loosening up with mild aerobic activity. Similarly, finish with a cool-down of mild stretching to allow the body to return to rest.
Make washing your hands a workout habit: Wash your hands before and after a workout. Wipe down the equipment you use with hygienic wipes or cleanser. This is especially important for the areas that you are touching like handlebars, dumbbells, and hand grips. If you have any open wounds, keep those areas covered with a clean bandage.
Don’t clutter: Avoid leaving your equipment out to create a tripping hazard for someone else. Keep your personal items, like phones, headphones, notebooks, and water bottles off the floor.
Don’t invite theft: The locker room can be a potential area for theft because there are no security cameras, and thieves are aware of this. Despite how friendly your surroundings may seem, make it a habit to lock your locker and leave your valuables at home or locked in the trunk of your car. If you hang your jacket on a coat rack, don’t leave your wallet and keys in the pocket.
Look before you leap: Treadmills are the most used piece of equipment in gyms and are a common site for injury. Make sure the belt is completely stopped before stepping on. Use the safety clip to stop the treadmill if you stray too far backward and keep your arms within reach of the stop button. Avoid treadmill dancing, walking backwards, sideways or exercises such as lunging or bear crawls (walking with your hands).
Watch your digits: Pinched fingers are a common occurrence when restacking dumbbells. Use the handle when returning dumbbells. Dropping a weight on your toes is another accident that can happen easily. Closed footwear is recommended.
Slam versus bounce: Not all medicine balls are made the same. Some are designed for slamming. These will hit the floor with little or no rebound. Others are designed to bounce and will rebound quickly. Mixing up your slam and bounce balls can result in a face, neck or head injury.
Bacteria block: Wear shower shoes in the locker room, and shower areas. Avoid walking barefoot anywhere. Bring your own yoga mat, and do not sit on the locker benches without a towel.
Equipment maintenance: Avoid using equipment that is worn, torn or frayed. Never use resistance bands or tubes with holes or cuts. Avoid using exercise stability balls that are warped. Report equipment with weight stacks that “stick” or have loose or worn cables.
Get oriented: Most fitness centers offer a complimentary orientation. This will help you learn to properly use equipment and make the most out of your experience. You may know how to turn the treadmill on, but do you know how to program it for interval training or which elevation is best for you? An orientation will teach you the ropes and even take you out of your comfort zone to learn something new.
Take a minute to stay safe: When lifting any plate-loaded bars, take the extra minute to add collars or clips to ensure the weights will not slip off the bar.
Spotter: Use a spotter whenever necessary like when you are trying to increase your resistance or lifting anything over your head or face. For sakes of social distancing, it may be best to skip exercises that require a spotter.
Pro advice: Take advice only from qualified, certified fitness professionals and avoid social media or the locker room for tips on improving your workout.
Follow these tips to assure having a healthy, happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.