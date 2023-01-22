A man who was barricaded in a white van in Torrance, California, believed to be tied to the Monterey Park dance studio shooting, is dead, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the man is the same man who killed 10 people in Monterey Park, the Los Angeles County sheriff said. SWAT officers had been in an hours-long standoff at the scene of the van.

CNN's John Miller, Paul P. Murphy, Michelle Watson and Sarah Moon contributed to this report.

