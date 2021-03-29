ALBANY -- The presence of personal-care homes in neighborhoods is causing a headache and safety concerns for residents in the Radium Springs area.
Those concerns include frequent police calls, large numbers of cars, and residents wandering the neighborhood after escaping from caregivers, one resident told the Dougherty County Commission on Monday.
“On March 10, I was working in my yard and the Dougherty County Police Department was sent out for the second time in a week,” Paul Murray said of the house next to his on Poinciana Avenue. “When I asked the lady there about it, she said it was a behavioral (care) home. I’ve got a photo of nine vehicles parked in front of that address.”
At a different nearby care home, Murray said, residents sometimes leave the premises and have rifled through residents’ mailboxes.
“When I picked the Radium Springs area, 31705 (zip code) area, to live in the mid-80s, it was a community of mainly retired veterans,” he said. “Our community is a retirement community. A lot of people are expiring.”
Since that time, the area has dealt with natural disasters including the 1994 and 1998 floods, a tornado and impact of Hurricane Michael.
Issues with the personal care homes is the latest imposition on residents who have chosen to rebuild and repair after those events, Murray said.
“The (neighborhood) is continually changing,” he said. “That’s my concern; if it’s a behavioral home and they escape, that’s a safety issue for my family. It’s affecting me. It’s affecting a neighbor across the street.
“I started finding out there was one over here, there’s another one here. There are three in my area I can walk to.”
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas asked that a presentation be made to commissioners about the issue within the next 30 to 60 days.
(My questions are) “the number of group homes in unincorporated Dougherty County, where they are located and can we do something about this,” Cohilas said.
Cohilas also referred the concept of a crime laboratory proposal made during the meeting to the commission’s Governmental Affairs Committee.
Albany State University associate professor Uzama Okafor, director of the university's forensic science program, proposed a forensic science center that could perform laboratory work for Albany and Dougherty County law enforcement agencies and potentially others in the region.
Albany State professor Henry Mathis told commissioners the idea came about after meetings with law local law enforcement agencies.
“We discussed how we can bring Albany State and the city and the county together, one of these being the crime lab,” Mathis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.