Peterson Zah, who led the Navajo Nation as chairman and its first president, died earlier this week, according to tribal leaders. He was 85.

"It's a big loss for the Navajo Nation. I want to let Indian Country know, as well. He was a huge tribal advocate across Indian Country and America. Thank you to his family for letting us have him lead the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a statement.

Recommended for you

Tags