ATLANTA -- A recent legislative hearing in Atlanta featured a stream of PBM critics.
South Georgia pharmacist Nikki Bryant said PBMs are putting her out of business. Cancer patient Katie Groover said they have “exhausting” bureaucratic processes that “take away patient choice.’’
Dr. Melissa Dillmon, a Rome oncologist, said PBMs often cause delays for patients trying to get the medicines they need. And Dr. Jean Sumner, dean of Mercer University School of Medicine, accused PBMs of undermining rural health care in Georgia.
While these people and many others in the health care world know what a PBM is, most people don’t have a clue. Yet PBMs, more formally known as pharmacy benefit managers, play a big role in the prescription drug coverage of tens of millions of Americans.
PBMs are corporate entities that have a complicated, hard-to-grasp role in the health care industry. They basically serve as middlemen between health insurers or large employers and drugmakers in handling pharmaceutical benefits.
They arose in the 1960s, but their role has evolved substantially since then. And their influence has grown.
While they have their strong defenders among insurers and employers, the criticism of PBMs has grown in recent years. Their detractors say they often act against the interests of consumers and some sectors of the health care economy.
Government scrutiny of these groups is also mounting. Georgia and other states are looking at doing something about how PBMs operate, and so is the U.S. Congress.
These benefit management groups make decisions on which medications will be placed on an insurer’s list of covered drugs, and how much the insurer will pay for them. The pricing often includes rebates paid by the drug manufacturer to the PBM, but that rebate isn’t passed on to the patient.
When patients use their health coverage to fill a prescription, PBMs are involved in paying those claims and setting the amounts the consumers owe.
The Georgia General Assembly has passed laws to curb PBM practices in recent years. And once again this session, lawmakers aim to chip away at what Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, calls the “repugnant’’ practices of these businesses.
A Monday legislative hearing showed the divisiveness surrounding the issue. A PBM industry trade group told the Senate Insurance and Labor Committee that a pending Senate anti-PBM bill is “a windfall” for pharmacies and drug companies. A Georgia Pharmacy Association official countered that PBMs pursue “self-dealing on the grandest scale.”
State Rep. David Knight, a Griffin Republican, probably the PBMs’ biggest critic at the state Legislature, said a situation in his family involving blocked access to a medication started him on his quest to rein in pharmacy manager companies.
Some of the pricing involved is confounding.
PBMs “pad their profits,” Knight said, by forcing many people to get brand-name drugs, which are much more expensive than generics. He showed a slide at the Capitol hearing where an insurer paid a community pharmacy $34.50 per pill for a leukemia drug, yet paid a PBM-associated pharmacy $279 a pill for the same drug.
At the January hearing, pharmacist Jennifer Shannon of the northeast Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek said one patient was led by a PBM to get a brand-name prescription for gout that was $400 more than a generic drug. The patient was finally allowed to get the generic but had to pay a higher co-pay for that drug than would have been charged for the more expensive one.
Three large PBMs — CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, and UnitedHealth’s Optum — control about 80 percent of that market.
They gain money through rebates from drugmakers, and pharmacy spreads — the difference between what they pay for drugs from a pharmacy and what they are paid by the insurer.
There’s little doubt that PBMs are profitable. Recently, giant insurer Anthem reported that its 2019 revenue grew 12.9 percent year over year, to $103 billion, thanks in part to the successful launch of the insurer’s pharmacy unit, IngenioRx, according to a FierceHealthcare article.
A group representing PBMs, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, says the benefit managers “are the advocates for consumers and health plans in the fight to keep prescription drugs accessible and affordable.”
Custer says that some entity is needed to negotiate for the consumer with pharmaceutical companies.
And a health insurance trade organization points to drug manufacturers, not PBMs, as the main culprits on prescription price increases.
“When Big Pharma blocks competition and maintains monopolies on medicines, they can set any price they want. That’s price gouging,’’ Kristine Grow of America’s Health Insurance Plans said. “Health insurance providers and their PBM partners are Georgians’ bargaining power, negotiating for lower drug prices for them. Big Pharma attacks health insurance providers and PBMs as middlemen. We aren’t middlemen. We’re fighting for lower prices. We use our bargaining power to negotiate savings for millions of patients every day.’’
An industry group representing drugmakers, however, has pushed the blame back at PBMs. In a recent statement, the CEO of the group PhRMA said: “Shining a light on opaque PBM practices is a crucial first step toward building a system that works better for patients, providers and payers alike.”
The practice of forcing a patient to use a PBM-affiliated pharmacy has angered Georgia lawmakers and spurred many of them to push for action.
Last year, the General Assembly passed legislation that prohibited PBMs from steering patients to affiliated drugstores. Georgia has also banned these entities from pressing pharmacists not to tell customers about drug price information, such as the cost of a cheaper drug.
Wynelle Arrington of Lithia Springs, west of Atlanta, said she was recently told that she would have to start getting her prescriptions from a CVS that’s about 10 miles away. She said she has been getting her medications from a different, much closer pharmacy since 1963.
“It’s a mile from my residence,’’ she said of her longtime pharmacy. “I trust them with my care.’’
Dillmon, the Rome oncologist, said many patients are ordered to get prescriptions from a mail-order pharmacy, which often leads to delays in acquiring and using the medicine.
Last year, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee held a hearing at which PBM executives testified.
A rural pharmacy is often the frontline health care provider in a rural county, Sumner said. A large chain drugstore could be a 45-minute drive away, and when patients are forced to go there it’s not only inconvenient for them but hurts the local pharmacy’s sustainability, she said.
At Monday’s legislative hearing, the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 313, Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, who’s a physician, said local pharmacies’ complaints about PBMs “are coming fast and furious.”
“Many members of the public are very frustrated with the [PBM] delays and lack of transparency,” Burke said.
There’s strong talk of upcoming legislation that would require the state to remove drug benefits from the managed care companies that deliver care to most Medicaid patients. In other words, cutting out the current PBM arrangement.
Bainbridge pharmacist Ed Reynolds, who’s also mayor of the southwest Georgia city, said Bainbridge saved $55,000 by getting rid of its PBM situation. PBMs, he said, get “unimaginable markups.”
A spokesman for the Department of Community Health, which runs Georgia’s Medicaid program, said the agency “is aware of the concerns surrounding this important issue and we continue to communicate with legislators and monitor discussions within the General Assembly regarding next steps.’’
Health insurers say PBMs create savings, which are passed on to consumers through lower premiums and out-of-pocket costs.
“Blaming PBMs for high drug prices is like blaming Expedia for high airline ticket prices, or Amazon for rising prices on baby diapers,” says Grow of America’s Health Insurance Plans.
