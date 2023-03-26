Philadelphia officials advise residents to drink bottled water after a chemical spill in the Delaware River

A customer shops for bottled water Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. The City of Philadelphia advised area residents on Sunday to drink bottled water "out of caution" after a chemical spill in the Delaware River.

The City of Philadelphia advised area residents on Sunday to drink bottled water "out of caution" after a chemical spill in the Delaware River.

"City of Phila recommends using bottled drinking water from 2PM 3/26/2023 until further notice for all Phila Water Department customers," according to cell phone push alerts shared with CNN. "Contaminants have not been found in the system at this time but this is out of caution due to a spill in the Delaware River."

