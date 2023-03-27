A day after mixed messages prompted panic-buying of bottled water, anxious Philadelphians are counting the hours Monday as officials monitor the city's drinking water following a chemical spill a few miles upstream of a key intake in the Delaware River.

City officials were "confident tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink and use at least through 11:59 p.m. today" they posted online late Monday morning, repeating the timeframe they laid out Sunday when they explained water available before that time would have been treated "before the spill reached Philadelphia."

CNN's Polo Sandoval, Samantha Beech, Zenebou Sylla,Celina Tebor and Danny Freeman contributed to this report.

