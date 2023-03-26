Philadelphia officials say drinking water remains safe for now after a chemical spill in the Delaware River

A customer shops for bottled water Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. The City of Philadelphia advised area residents on Sunday to drink bottled water "out of caution" after a chemical spill in the Delaware River.

 CNN

The City of Philadelphia says it is now confident tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday following a chemical spill in the Delaware River.

The city earlier advised area residents to drink bottled water "out of caution" after contaminants were spilled Friday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

Tags