Philadelphia officials are expected to provide an update on the city's water quality Tuesday morning following a chemical spill upstream in the Delaware River that has left many residents concerned and scrambling to buy bottled water despite the city's assurances that their tap water is currently safe to drink.

City officials have said the water supply is safe to drink and use until at least 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. About 40 water quality tests conducted as of Monday afternoon showed no indication of contamination, Michael Carroll, the city's deputy managing director for transportation, infrastructure and sustainability, said.

