Police in Philadelphia are searching for four gunmen who opened fire on three teenagers Monday afternoon. Two of the three teenagers shot are in critical condition in the hospital, police said.

Video released by authorities shows four masked suspects firing what police described as more than 60 rounds using "rifles and semi-automatic pistols" in the city's Carroll Park neighborhood.

Recommended for you

CNN's Samantha Beech and Liam Reilly contributed to this report

Tags