Philadelphia police say 1 killed, 8 wounded at a birthday block party shooting

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in West Philadelphia early Saturday, August 19.

 KYW

(CNN) — At least nine people were shot – one fatally – at a West Philadelphia birthday block party in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was killed during the shooting, in which police believe more than one gun was used. The man who was killed had gunshot wounds to his face and body, authorities said.

