Philadelphia reaches $9.25 million settlement over police misconduct during the 2020 George Floyd protests

The City of Philadelphia has announced a $9.25 million settlement with hundreds of people who sued the city alleging "excessive and unreasonable force" by police during the civil unrest over the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

 Mark Makela/Getty Images/FILE

The lawsuit filed on behalf of 343 plaintiffs alleged that the response by police left protesters with "physical injuries that, in some cases, required medical treatment and hospitalization, as well as emotional anguish" during a protest over police brutality on May 31, 2020 -- just a few days after Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

CNN's Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

