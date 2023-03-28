After a chemical spill in the Delaware River spurred fears of drinking water contamination, Philadelphia officials said the city's tap water is safe to drink -- at least through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

"Based on updated water sampling results received overnight, the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) remains confident that tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant remains safe to drink and use at least through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday," a Tuesday news release from Mayor Jim Kenney's office said.

CNN's Samantha Beech, Paul P. Murphy, Amanda Jackson, Polo Sandoval, Holly Yan, Susannah Cullinane and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

