ALBANY -- The fact that the Albany community, an early hot spot for the coronavirus pandemic, has heeded officials' warning about ways to stop the spread of the virus has not been lost on the rest of the state.
Gov. Brian Kemp and state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey said during a stop in Albany Wednesday on their statewide "Wear a Mask Tour" that the city could be a model for the rest of the state to emulate when it comes to battling the virus that has returned with a vengeance for a "second wave."
“Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, and we know many other communities around the state and the nation are seeing more significant increases," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said in a Phoebe news release. "That is a clear indication that our battle with the virus will not end anytime soon.
"I was proud to meet with Gov. Kemp and Dr. Toomey when they visited Albany on their 'Wear a Mask' tour. I am grateful they are encouraging Georgians to wear masks as a way to protect the people of our great state and slow the spread of coronavirus. They not only praised the Phoebe Family for leading the fight against COVID-19, but they held up our area’s response to the pandemic as a model for the rest of the state to follow. As we celebrate our nation’s independence this weekend, we urge everyone to do so safely and responsibly and to remain committed to getting rid of the virus."
As of noon Thursday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 36;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 5;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 437;
-- Total COVID-19 deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 106;
-- Total COVID-19 deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 30.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.