Phoebe CEO signs rose dedication for Tournament of Roses Parade float

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Health System has announced that it is again partnering with LifeLink of Georgia to honor and remember those who gave the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation.
Phoebe CEO Scott Steiner and Kimberly Folmar, director of critical care at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, signed a rose vial that will be part of the 2020 Donate Life float in the Tournament of Roses Parade, which will air on Jan. 1.
“We are honored to recognize and remember those who have given the gift of life. The decision to donate is a difficult one, but to find generosity in the midst of loss is one that brings hope to so many,” Steiner said. “Signing this rose dedication shows our continued commitment and dedication to organ and tissue donation.
"And, it is my hope that viewers who are not registered organ donors, feel inspired to become an organ donor to help the millions of people who are in need of a transplant.”
The 2020 Donate Life Rose Parade float theme is "Light in the Darkness," highlighting the power of unity, light and love as celebrated during Southeast Asia’s Diwali, or the Festival of Lights. The front of the float will feature colorful rangoli, intricate circular designs made of rice and flowers, created to adorn the entrance of a home.
The rangoli will house Phoebe’s rose dedication along with other handwritten dedications by hospital CEOs across the country. Theses dedications celebrate transplant recipients and living donors, honor deceased donors and thank individuals and groups who support and take part in the donation and transplantation community.
Dedicated roses placed by donor families, transplant recipients and candidates, hospitals, transplant centers and organ, tissue and eye recovery organizations nationwide create floral jewels that adorn the base of the float. Each dedicated rose is placed in a vial that carries a unique and personal message of love, hope and remembrance and honors donors, recipients and others who have been touched by organ and tissue donation.
Since its debut in 2004, the Donate Life Rose Parade float has become the centerpiece of a national effort to inspire viewers to help the over one million people in need of organ, eye or tissue.
Phoebe recently earned silver recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.
Last year Phoebe had eight donors, which resulted in 16 organs being transplanted.
For the thousands of Georgians listed for a lifesaving transplant, organ donation offers hope for a longer life. Anyone can be a potential donor, regardless of age or medical history. A single donor can save or improve the lives of nearly 75 people.
Visit donatelifegeorgia.org to register a donation decision. Individuals may also register when obtaining or renewing a driver’s license or state identification card.
LifeLink of Georgia is the non-profit, community service organization which coordinates organ and tissue recovers in Georgia. To learn more visit lifelinkfoundation.org or call 800-544-6667.