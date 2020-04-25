ALBANY -- The number of COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital dropped below 100 on the week, but the number of residents testing positive for the coronavirus climbed by 20 from the previous 24 hours.
The hospital system was encouraged by the downward trend, but tempered optimism with caution.
“As we end our seventh week dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in our community, there is certainly reason for optimism,” Phoebe Health System CEO Scott Steiner said. “Even as our number of positive inpatients declines, we’ve got more resources to care for COVID patients. But just because things are looking up, we don’t need to let our guard down.”
Through seven weeks of the crisis, the health system reported a total of 2,194 positive test results and 4,275 negative tests. There have been a total of 92 deaths at Phoebe facilities, 73 in Albany and 19 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
On Friday, 92 COVID-19 patients were in the Albany hospital, 22 in Americus and none at Phoebe Worth Medical Center. A total of 1,546 patients have recovered.
Among patients tested on Thursday, 89 tested negative and 20 tested positive for the coronavirus, the health system reported. During the same period, there were two deaths.
As of Saturday morning, there were a total of 110 COVID-positive Dougherty County residents who had died, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said, including three over the previous 24 hours. The highest total for any one day was five or six.
“It has gone down a little bit, but not that much,” he said.
Fowler’s numbers include county residents who have died in the hospital as well as those who died at a residence or a medical facility in another city.
Steiner said that residents need to continue social distancing and hygiene measures that have helped slow the spread of the virus. He said he was encouraged by the decision of some churches and restaurant operators not to return to normal operations at this time.
“But just because things are looking up, we don’t need to let our guard down,” he said. “They decided to put the health and well-being of their employees and customers and our community first and wait a little longer to get fully back in business. I respect and appreciate that decision as we all plan for the best ways to get back to more normal operations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.