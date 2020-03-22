ALBANY – The total number COVID-19 positive patients and patients under investigation for the virus at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s main hospital is now more than 100, and Phoebe has reported an additional COVID-19 death. As of noon Sunday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
-- Total Positive Results – 103
-- Total Deaths – 6
-- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 38
-- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 0
-- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
-- Total Positive Patients at Home – 59
-- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 70
-- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 8
-- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
-- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 616
“We are constantly evaluating our response to this public health emergency," Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe's Chief Medical Officer, said. "Since we are performing a very limited number of surgeries, we can care for surgical patients requiring a high level of care in our post-anesthesia care unit, allowing us to open space in our surgical intensive care unit for critical COVID-19 patients. The fact that we are now reserving all three of our main hospital’s ICUs for COVID-19 patients shows the seriousness of the situation in our community."
A medical officer from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) visited Phoebe’s main campus Saturday afternoon to see how the staff is doing and to talk about evolving CDC guidelines.
“We were happy to welcome the CDC to our campus, and we appreciate their guidance and support," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "The CDC medical officer was impressed with our operations and how we are implementing CDC guidance here on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19. Our team provided appropriate answers to every question they were asked and were told the Phoebe Family is doing really good work."
Multiple businesses and organizations have donated food and supplies to show their support for the Phoebe Family.
“We continue to feel amazing support from our community," Steiner said. "They’re doing all they can to uplift our team members. People from around the country are also reaching out to help us make masks we’re using to help prolong the use of vital N95 respirator masks and to protect the Phoebe Family. If they choose to send masks to us, that’s great, but we also encourage them to reach out to their own community hospitals to see how they can support them. We’ve posted our specific mask-making work instructions on line, so hospitals around the country can emulate what we’re doing.”
Those mask-making instructions are available at Phoebe’s dedicated COVID-19 website, www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.