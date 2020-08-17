ALBANY -- Even as the state of Georgia continues to see its number of COVID-19 cases rise dramatically, the numbers recorded by facilities in southwest Georgia's Phoebe Putney Health System have remained steady but still with slight increases.
More than five months after the first COVID-19 patient was admitted to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Phoebe officials say, the fight has not wavered.
"When we confirmed our first COVID-19 case at Phoebe in early March, we could not have imagined we would become an early epicenter for the virus and that – more than five months later – we would still be caring for dozens of COVID-19 patients throughout our health system daily," Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said in a Monday news release. "May 20 was the last time Phoebe Sumter had more COVID-19 inpatients than they do today, and April 2 is the last day on which Phoebe Worth exceeded their current number."
But, Steiner noted, Phoebe's front line doctors, nurses and staff have not flinched in the face of the constant battle.
"The Phoebe Family is not wavering in our response to COVID-19 nor our commitment to providing the care our communities need," he said. "Our Employee Safety Committee is hard at work developing innovative ways to help our staff stay healthy and safe while providing safe and compassionate care to all our patients.
"I remain proud to be part of the Phoebe Family, and I am exceedingly grateful for each employee’s perseverance, determination and dedication to our patients as we continue our COVID-19 fight."
These were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers as of noon on Monday:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 55;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 18;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 4;
-- Total inpatients who have recovered: 658;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 131;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 34.
Gov. Brian Kemp renewed his pandemic-related executive order for the state over the weekend, keeping shelter-in-place orders intact for elderly citizens and limiting the number of patrons allowed to gather in state businesses.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
