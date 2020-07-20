ALBANY -- While once coronavirus hot spot Dougherty County has not seen the dramatic increase in cases that much of the state and country have seen in recent days, the yoyoing numbers bounced significantly upward over the weekend, according to information provided by Phoebe Putney Health System officials.
Figures released by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Monday showed that the number of COVID-19-positive patients admitted at the Albany hospital had jumped from the low 40s to 64.
“Since our last news release on Thursday, we have seen quite an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations within our system," Health System CEO Scott Steiner said in a news release. "By now, we all know what we can do to help lower those COVID-19 numbers. The CDC director recently said ‘cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus.’ We agree and strongly urge people to wear masks in public, avoid large gatherings and wash or sanitize their hands frequently.
"Thanks to the amazing determination of the Phoebe Family, we continue not only to meet the COVID-19 needs of our community, but to provide safe, quality care to hundreds of non-COVID patients each day. Though we are eager to put this pandemic behind us, our teams are not weary, and they remain focused on serving the people of southwest Georgia and fulfilling the Phoebe vision: to make every life we touch better.”
As of noon Monday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
-- Total COVID-19 patients admitted to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 64;
-- Total COVID-19 patients admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 10;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 488;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 111;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 32.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
