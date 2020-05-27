ALBANY -- With the number of COVID-19-positive patients being treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital hovering in the high-50s to low-60s range in Albany and only two COVID patients still in Phoebe Sumter in Americus, officials with the hospital system reiterated Wednesday that care for non-virus-related health issues are now "readily available."
Some national health care officials have expressed concern that the impact of health issues not treated during the pandemic may lead to complications that will "set treatment back by at least a year" in certain cases. Patients foregoing screenings and treatment for diseases like cancer could lead to a spike in those types of illnesses, health officials say.
“While COVID-19 remains a serious concern for our community and a vital focus of our health system, we want to stress that people should not delay care for other health care needs," Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said Wednesday. "We certainly do not want anyone to suffer needlessly because they do not realize the care they need is readily available to them.
"Over the last several weeks, we have safely and successfully opened services that were curtailed during the height of the pandemic. We have worked closely with Phoebe and independent physicians to responsibly increase our surgical capacity, focusing on the most urgent cases first and expanding cautiously from there. Yesterday, our physician group saw 1,242 patients for in-person visits, the most since the crisis began. Patients can also request telehealth appointments by calling (229) 312-MYMD. We are taking precautions to ensure the safety of every patient during every visit, and – as always – we are proud and ready to serve the health care needs of the people of southwest Georgia."
As of noon Wednesday, Phoebe reported:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in treatment at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 62;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in treatment at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 2;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in treatment at Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 358;
-- Total COVID-positive deaths reported at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 98;
-- Total COVID-positive deaths reported at Phoebe Sumter: 30.
Phoebe officials said updated information on COVID-19 is available by visiting www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
