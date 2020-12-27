ALBANY -- For southwest Georgians with short memories, the latest COVID-19 numbers being reported by Phoebe Putney Health System officials should come as a wake-up call. The numbers being reported by the southwest Georgia health care system are growing alarmingly more like the ones reported in the early stages of the pandemic.
After weeks of reporting patient numbers in the 20s, the numbers have steadily risen and were at 87 systemwide on Friday, 77 in Albany's Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and 10 in the Americus Phoebe Sumter facility.
“The surge in COVID-19 cases in southwest Georgia that began a month ago continues, pushing our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to a level we have not seen since the spring," Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said in a news release from the health care system. "We believe much of this spike can be attributed to travel and gatherings around Thanksgiving, and we are extremely concerned about the impact Christmas celebrations may have on the numbers. Adding to our concern is the fact that this is the time of year when we normally begin to see significant influenza activity.
"The combination of rising COVID-19 and flu cases could strain Georgia’s health care system to a degree we have not seen at any point in this pandemic."
Ominously, Steiner said the worst of the pandemic may be ahead for southwest Georgia, the nation and the rest of the world. But he offered words of hope and encouragement as he offered the assessment.
“The most difficult days of the pandemic may be ahead of us, but much like the Star of Bethlehem represented hope to a troubled world back during the first Christmas, the COVID-19 vaccine is providing hope this Christmas," Steiner said.
COVID-19 numbers reported at Phoebe facilities just before the start of the Christmas holiday were:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 77;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 10;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients who have recovered from the virus: 1,528;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 179;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 45;
-- Total people vaccinated at Phoebe facilities: 1,081.
Steiner urged caution as the end-of-year holidays commenced.
"We are vaccinating our health care workers at all of our hospital campuses, and we are reaching out to other health care providers in our communities to provide vaccinations for them, as well," he said. "Until this vaccination process begins to pay off with widespread immunity, we implore everyone to continue to wear masks, practice proper hand hygiene and avoid close contact with others and to celebrate the holidays safely and cautiously."
