ALBANY — While Phoebe Putney Health System officials remain guardedly optimistic given the recent decline in COVID patients being treated at the health system’s facilities, even the most careful among them had to be encouraged by Monday’s numbers.
On Friday, Phoebe facilities in Albany, Americus and Sylvester were treating 79 patients. By Monday, that number had dropped to 66: 51 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany and 15 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. The number of patients on ventilators and being treated in intensive care units also dropped, to 19 and 28, respectively.
“While our COVID numbers remain high relative to periods outside of surges, they continue to decrease steadily as transmission of the virus slows in our communities,” health system President/CEO Scott Steiner said after last weekend’s numbers came in. “Even though our numbers dropped throughout September, that was our third-worst month of the pandemic when measured by average daily COVID census and COVID deaths.
“We continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated and take other prudent steps to help us prevent another surge.”
Steiner thanked the system’s front-line workers for the part they have played in helping the hospital system stand up to this latest surge, which proved more deadly and virulent even than the initial surge.
“We certainly owe a huge debt of gratitude to all those who helped out,” he said. “They exemplify the Phoebe spirit and culture, and I am extremely proud of how the Phoebe Family has responded to this latest wave of COVID cases, always keeping the needs of our patients as their top priority.”
