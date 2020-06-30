ALBANY – The Phoebe Foundation recently received another generous donation to its COVID-19 Relief Fund. Walmart Inc. donated $20,000 to the fund that will help provide essential support to Phoebe Putney Health System employees and enhance their COVID-19 response efforts to keep the community healthy and safe.
The foundation also received $7,000 from local Walmart stores (Walmart Supercenter No. 588 on Ledo Road, Walmart Neighborhood Market No. 2801 on Westover Road, Walmart Supercenter No. 7245 in Sylvester, and Sam’s Club No. 6506 in Albany) through community grants.
“As we continue to navigate through these challenging times, we are so grateful to Walmart for this generous gift,” Carolyn Higgins, president and chief fundraising officer of the Phoebe Foundation, said. “Because of their generosity and support of our relief efforts, we will continue to meet the changing health care needs in our community and frontline caregivers during these unprecedented times.”
As a not-for-profit hospital, Phoebe depends heavily on the generosity of the Phoebe Foundation’s donors. Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund was launched to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic and to continue providing services to its patients.
For more information, visit supportphoebe.org/coronavirusrelief.
Phoebe Foundation is a philanthropic organization whose mission is to support Phoebe Putney Health System, a not-for-profit health care delivery system that serves a population of more than a half-million residents in southwest Georgia. Formally established in 1989, the Foundation plays a key role in supporting many of the health system’s initiatives as well as providing support to patients and Phoebe employees.
In 1962, Sam Walton opened the doors of the first Walmart. He recognized the value of bringing affordable products to people in small towns. Walmart has been helping people save money – and live better – ever since. In 1982, the Walmart Foundation was created to help support the communities Walmart serves. Together, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation generally provide more than $1 billion in cash and in-kind annual giving.
