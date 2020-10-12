ALBANY – Becca Miller, the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals coordinator with the Phoebe Foundation, has been awarded the Stephanie Melemis Award by CMNH. The award is CMNH’s highest honor and recognizes someone at a CMN Hospital who embodies selflessness and commitment to service.
“I am extremely honored to be selected as this year’s recipient of the Stephanie Melamis Award," Miller said in a news release. "I have been passionately fundraising for Children’s Miracle Network since my freshman year of college, and I know this cause will always be close to my heart. I believe that every child deserves the best medical treatment possible to allow them to survive and thrive, and it’s a privilege to have a small part in giving infants and kids that chance locally."
Miller said CMNH has always held a special place in her heart. As a University of Georgia student, she participated in UGA Miracle Dance Marathon, which raises funds for CMNH. In 2016, she brought that passion and enthusiasm from college to the Phoebe Foundation.
Since joining the foundation, Miller has re-engaged hospital staff and all CMNH partners in southwest Georgia. She launched “May is for Miracles,” a departmental miracle balloon fundraiser within the hospital, and created innovative ways to engage partners like Walmart, DQ, Publix, IHOP and REMAX. Each year, Miller hosts the annual NICU Reunion Party – reuniting our NICU families with nurses and physicians who cared for their newborns. She also launched the Extra Life gaming fundraiser last year and will host the first Play Yellow golf tournament in April 2021 – all benefiting CMNH.
“We could not be more thrilled to have one of our very own honored with this national recognition,” Carolyn Higgins, president & chief fundraising officer of the Phoebe Foundation, said. “Becca’s creativity and enthusiasm for the cause are inspiring, and she could not be more deserving of this award. She has a relentless commitment to the kids in the communities we serve.”
Every penny raised locally to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals stays in southwest Georgia to help medical professionals treat local children. Since 1997, Children’s Miracle Network supporters have raised more than $4.5 million to provide specialized equipment and programs to help babies and children treated at Phoebe. From life-saving equipment to help treat the region’s most critically ill newborns to life-enhancing toys in the Pediatric Unit playroom, every child needing Phoebe’s care has benefited from funds raised through the Children’s Miracle Network.
For more information on how to help or to learn more about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, contact Phoebe Foundation at (229) 312-1491.
