ALBANY – Phoebe Heart & Vascular has started a new tradition of presenting challenge coins to individuals who go above and beyond caring for patients and community members. Phoebe presented challenge coins to Mitchell County Emergency Medical Services paramedics Charles Avery and Tammye Atkinson last week for their quick action and life-saving interventions that saved a patient experiencing a heart attack.
“The challenge coin is a symbol of honor and gratitude," Doug Gregory, vice president of operations for Phoebe Heart & Vascular, said. "We present a coin to recognize life-saving and life-altering efforts that ensure patient safety. They are a challenge to exceed expectations in the care we provide all our patients."
Mitchell County EMS paramedics Avery and Atkinson were presented challenge coins for their quick response to a patient with complaints of chest pain. The paramedics were able to transmit EKG information from the field to the emergency center, enabling physicians to determine the appropriate steps of care before the patient arrived.
The door to reperfusion time for the patient was 35 minutes, and the first medical contact to reperfusion was 83 minutes. Reperfusion is the restoration of blood flow that is cut off after a heart attack. The American Heart Association recommends the first medical contact to reperfusion time of 90 minutes.
“It is greatly appreciated any time our crew is recognized, but when a hospital reaches out to honor our paramedics and acknowledges the hard work we do, it strengthens that relationship which is essential in providing high-quality patient care,” Jim McPherson, operations manager for Mitchell County EMS, said.
Modeled after challenge coins used first by the military, the Phoebe coins commemorate meritorious service and can be presented to medical staff within the hospital, as well as in the field. Phoebe looks forward to putting the coins in the hands of more individuals and honoring those who remain calm in high-pressure situations and deliver life-saving actions.
Last year, Phoebe became the only Georgia hospital south of Atlanta to earn designation as a Level 1 Emergency Cardiac Care Center, Georgia’s highest level of emergency cardiac care.
PHOTO CAPTION: Charles Avery and Tammye Atkinson, paramedics with Mitchell County EMS, pose after receiving their challenge coins during a short presentation on Tuesday, March 22.
