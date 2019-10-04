ALBANY — More than 80 children attended Camp Good Grief at Phoebe Hospice on Sept. 28, enjoying a day of activities to help them cope with personal loss.
Phoebe Hospice hosts the annual day camp for children and teens ages 5 to 18 who have experienced the recent loss of a relative or anyone who has been important in their lives.
“Camp Good Grief is such an important service to our community, and our staff and volunteers look forward to it all year long,” Phoebe Hospice Executive director Jennifer Stephens said. “Losing a loved one is difficult at any age, but it can be especially hard on a child. We were thrilled that we were able to serve more campers than ever this year, and we look forward to continuing to grow this event to serve even more young people in the future.”
The camp includes confidence building activities and age-based support that help break the isolation that grief often brings. Activities included recreational therapy, group sessions and time with Paws Patrol therapy pets.
Campers also memorialized their lost loved ones by painting rocks that will remain in the Phoebe Hospice memorial rock garden. The camp concluded with a memorial service that included a dove release.
“This is always an emotional day, but it’s also a time for these kids to relax and have fun and socialize with others who know what they’re going through," Stephens said. "Our volunteers provide such a loving environment, and our staff led by trained grief professionals do a great job of helping the children process their grief in a constructive way.”
Camp Good Grief is one of services, other than end-of-life inpatient care, offered by Phoebe Hospice. Find out more about those services and bereavement support at phoebehealth.com/hospice.