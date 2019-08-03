ALBANY — Phoebe Hospice at Willson Hospice House is hosting the annual Camp Good Grief next month, on Sept. 28.
A bereavement camp for children, Camp Good Grief is a complimentary day camp for children and teens ages 5 to 18 who have experienced the loss of a parent, sibling, grandparent, aunt, uncle or anyone who has been important in their life.
"Losing a loved one is difficult at any age, but it is especially hard on a child," an announcement about the camp said. "Camp Good Grief helps children who are struggling with the difficult emotions of a loss."
At the camp, children are able to express themselves and meet others their age who are dealing with a similar kind of loss. It includes confidence building programs and age-based support that helps children to break the isolation that grief often brings.
"At camp, children find a place where they have a voice and can start to heal in a safe and fun environment," the announcement said. "One of the highlights of the camp is a memorial service held at the end of camp when campers present special tributes dedicated to their loved ones."
Families are invited to the memorial service.
Meals and snacks will be provided during the camp. Officials said the staff is led by a team of grief and loss professionals who are screened and receive specialized training on children’s grief issues.
They encourage children to process their grief in a healthy and non-threatening, constructive way. The activities they lead further include group sessions and opportunities to share, letter writing and journaling, recreational activities and play therapy.
Willson Hospice House is located at 320 Foundation Lane in Albany. For more information, contact Anna Hadbavny at ahadbavn@phoebehealth.com or call (229) 312-7050. Interested parties can also visit https://www.phoebehealth.com/hospice/camp-good-grief.