ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is embracing technology to make it easy for patients to access the health care and health information they need, when and where they need it.
The health system recently unveiled two mobile apps.
“We’re constantly looking for new ways to help patients better navigate and manage their care, and we often look to new technologies along the way,” Jessica Castle, Phoebe's VP of Marketing, Communications & Business Development, said. “The apps aren’t meant to replace avenues our patients currently use to access our health system and interact with members of the Phoebe Family. They are simply one more way we are working to improve our customer service and patient experience.”
The Phoebe Access app is built to get patients to the care they need – fast. Patients can schedule an appointment with a primary care physician, find the closest clinic location and learn more about Phoebe primary and specialty care physicians and services, all right from their mobile phones. The app even includes a step-by-step wayfinding feature to guide visitors around Phoebe’s main campus. Patients can also use the app to pay medical bills and access their patient portal to check their medical records, test results and past and upcoming appointments.
“In the next few months, we’ll expand functionality to include scheduling for specialists and outpatient procedures and access to telehealth virtual visits, so you can see and speak with providers without having to visit a doctor’s office," Castle said. "We want our patients to be active and informed participants in their health care, and this app can help by providing health care in the palm of your hand."
In the first week following the official launch of Phoebe Access, more than 500 people downloaded the app, and Castle said she expects those numbers to rise quickly as more people learn about the app and how they can use it.
Phoebe Pregnancy is the health system’s second new app, designed specifically for expecting parents. It delivers a lot of great information to help parents through pregnancy, delivery and life at home with their new baby. Parents can learn what to expect each trimester, how to prepare their home for their baby, and safe sleeping and feeding tips. The app can also track doctor’s appointments, provide a detailed packing list for delivery day and help create a journal to mark and remember important milestones in a pregnancy and a baby’s early life.
Both mobile apps are free and available for download now in the App Store and on Google Play.
