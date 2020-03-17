ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is now conducting drive-through screening tests for COVID-19 in an effort to identify potential cases of the virus as quickly as possible.
“I like to use the analogy that just as firefighters work to create a fire break to contain the spread of a wildfire, we are working to create a break or wall that prevents the spread of this virus," Medical Director for Primary Care for the Phoebe Physicians Group Dr. Derek J. Heard, said during an interview Tuesday. "When people ignore the recommendations we are making, they are messing up our firebreak.”
People who believe that they have symptoms of COVID-19 need to first call the Phoebe Coronavirus Hotline at (229) 312-1919, where they will receive verbal screening. Once it is determined that their symptoms match that of the virus, they will be given an appointment and instructions on how to get to the screening site.
Once a person arrives at the screening site, their ID and appointment number will be checked to ensure the right person is being tested and that test results are provided to the right person. The individuals being tested do not have to leave their vehicle. They will be instructed to pull up to the actual site were medical staff in appropriate protective gear will conduct their test as efficiently as possible.
Due to the limited number of test kits currently available, testing is being done to determine if an individual with symptoms does in fact have the virus. Testing is not being done to prove someone is negative for the virus.
“We want them showing up at their appointed time," Heard said. "When they don’t do that, they are creating gridlock, and we want this to be as fast as possible. They will be given instructions on what to do while waiting for their test results. We will contact them daily and give them their results as soon as possible."
Most labs are currently able to get results back within 72 hours.
“We want to make it easy for them as well; they aren’t feeling well, and we want them back home as soon as possible,” Heard said.
