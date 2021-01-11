ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Health System facilities began administering COVID-19 vaccines to southwest Georgians who are 65 and older Monday at its hospital campuses in Albany, Americus and Sylvester. As of Monday morning, more than 1,700 vaccination appointments had been scheduled for this week.
“We are pleased there is significant demand for COVID-19 vaccines in southwest Georgia, and we are proud to be the largest provider of vaccinations in our part of the state," health system Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said in a news release. "We encourage everyone to be vaccinated when they are eligible because the sooner we vaccinate a large percentage of our population, the sooner we will bring an end to this pandemic."
Phoebe’s largest vaccination location is at Healthworks, Phoebe’s employee gym and wellness facility adjacent to its main hospital. Phoebe set up 14 vaccination stations there and began administering vaccines at 10 a.m. At that location alone, Phoebe hopes to vaccinate as many as 500–600 southwest Georgians each day.
“It took an incredible amount of planning, coordination and work to get this site, and our locations at Phoebe Sumter and Phoebe Worth, up and running quickly," Phoebe Health System President & CEO Scott steiner said. "We got off to a great start this morning, with no major issues. Dozens of Phoebe Family members were there to register vaccine recipients, guide them through the process and administer vaccines.
"Dougherty County EMS workers are staffing our post-vaccination observation area, and we greatly appreciate logistics support we’re receiving from the city of Albany and Dougherty County to make this vital community effort a success."
Phoebe continues to provide vaccinations to health care workers and first responders at a separate location on its main campus. Southwest Georgians who are at least 65 years of age can call the Phoebe COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline to request a vaccination appointment at the locations that opened today. The hotline, (229) 312-1919, is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Based on demand, Phoebe has already added additional schedulers to the hotline. They are busy answering calls and returning calls to those who left messages after not being able to reach a scheduler directly.
“As one of the world’s worst early hotspots for COVID-19, we understand the seriousness of this illness," Steiner said. "Our teams have tirelessly fought this virus for 10 months and have diligently and compassionately provided the care southwest Georgians need. We recognize our responsibility to protect our community by utilizing our supply of COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible to help defeat the virus."
Only eligible southwest Georgians with scheduled appointments will be allowed to receive the vaccine at Phoebe, and they must bring photo identification to prove they are at least 65 years old. Guidelines include:
- If you are not feeling well, wait until you feel better to schedule an appointment;
- Do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment;
- All vaccine recipients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to vaccination;
- All vaccine recipients will be required to wear a mask. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided to them;
- Only one person will be allowed to accompany a vaccine recipient into the check-in and vaccination areas and only if it is medically necessary;
- If you can’t make your appointment, call the hotline to reschedule;
- Following the vaccination, all recipients will be required to remain in an observation area for 15 minutes to ensure they do not experience any adverse reaction.
“The science proves these vaccines are safe and effective," Grant said. "I received my second dose this afternoon, and I encourage all southwest Georgians to get vaccinated when they are eligible to do so."
Phoebe received an additional 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Friday. Phoebe is only scheduling vaccination appointments a week at a time because the future vaccine supply is uncertain. Those who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines should not try to schedule an appointment. For updated information on vaccinations, including who is eligible to receive them and other frequently asked questions, visit www.phoebehealth.com.
