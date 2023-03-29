phoebe donate1.jpg

From left, Habitat for Humanity board member Kelly Roberts; Habitat for Humanity staff member Teresa Stanfield; Habitat for Humanity board member Sherrer Hester; Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scooter Courtney; Phoebe Physician Dr. Chinyelu Ofodile; Habitat for Humanity board members Bradley Abell, Milan Patel and Erin McDonald; and Habitat for Humanity Family Services specialist Jordan Parker take part in a recent donation ceremony. 

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – In honor of National Doctors Day, the medical staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital donated $5,000 to Flint River Habitat for Humanity.

Dr. Chinyelu Ofodile, a hospitalist at Phoebe, presented the check to Flint River Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scooter Courtney and Habitat for Humanity board members.

