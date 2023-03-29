From left, Habitat for Humanity board member Kelly Roberts; Habitat for Humanity staff member Teresa Stanfield; Habitat for Humanity board member Sherrer Hester; Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scooter Courtney; Phoebe Physician Dr. Chinyelu Ofodile; Habitat for Humanity board members Bradley Abell, Milan Patel and Erin McDonald; and Habitat for Humanity Family Services specialist Jordan Parker take part in a recent donation ceremony.
ALBANY – In honor of National Doctors Day, the medical staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital donated $5,000 to Flint River Habitat for Humanity.
Dr. Chinyelu Ofodile, a hospitalist at Phoebe, presented the check to Flint River Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Scooter Courtney and Habitat for Humanity board members.
“We are very excited about our partnership with Phoebe, and this is a win-win for everyone," Courtney said. "It will not only help us but the community, too. We appreciate the medical staff’s generosity, especially on a day that recognizes them and their service."
Last November, Phoebe announced that it was donating multiple properties near its main campus to Flint River Habitat for Humanity, allowing the nonprofit to build new homes and attract families to the neighborhood.
National Doctors Day can be traced back to March 30, 1933, when it was first observed in Winder. It was originally started by Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of a prominent doctor, who wanted to create a day just for recognizing and honoring doctors.
Almond chose March because it was on that date in 1842 that Dr. Crawford W. Long used an ether anesthetic for the first time during surgery. Doctors Day was officially recognized by Congress through a proclamation in 1991.