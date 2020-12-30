ALBANY -- July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Besides being beloved holidays, those annual celebrations during 2021 have all turned into events that spread the novel coronavirus far and wide in this country.
The United States hit another grim milestone on Tuesday, with a record number of deaths, as fatalities topped 3,700 for the first time. The number of hospitalizations also hit a high point for the pandemic, with some overwhelmed hospitals in California reportedly treating patients in facility gift shops and conference rooms.
Texas hospitals reported a record number of people being treated in its hospitals, and Georgia is looking to set up an emergency hospital to treat COVID patients.
Also on Tuesday, 41-year-old Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., died after announcing on Dec. 18 that he had contracted the virus.
To put the numbers into perspective, some 2,500 Americans died during the June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of Europe, and about 3,000 died during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The Vietnam War, during which the United States was involved for some 20 years, claimed 58,000 American lives, while the COVID-19 pandemic has killed some 340,000 in less than a year.
And the worst may be yet to come during the winter months, health officials have warned.
Locally, prior to Thanksgiving, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was treating a number of COVID-19 patients in the low 20s. That number has swollen to more than 80. And of those, nearly all are being treated in an intensive care unit or are on ventilators, said Dr. James Black, Phoebe’s director of emergency medicine.
“We saw a significant spike after Thanksgiving,” he said. “We’re expecting to see something similar with Christmas. We’re certainly very apprehensive in what the new year can bring in terms of the number of cases.
“You have the potential for two sets of gatherings and two sets of spread. I think because of these two holidays being so close together, we could have a dramatic increase in numbers.”
The number of seriously ill patients who require ventilators also has grown exponentially, which typically is a sign that the number of deaths will increase in coming days and weeks.
“The number of deaths is setting records every day,” Black said of the nation as a whole.
Knowing that large events offer the opportunity for an infected person to spread the coronavirus to others, the hospital is encouraging individuals to use common sense when making New Year’s Eve plans.
While Thanksgiving and Christmas traditionally are holidays where families gather, New Year’s is one linked to revelry and parties that can include drinking into the wee hours.
“Events like that tend to be celebratory in nature, there’s a tendency to let your guard down,” Black said. “There are lots of people in close proximity with other things like food and alcohol that increase the opportunity for the virus to spread.”
The term “COVID fatigue” has been termed for the public’s weariness of months of restrictions on travel and socializing and just engaging in everyday activities.
While understanding that people want to return to normal, Black said they should continue to follow guidelines that can help slow the transmission of the coronavirus. Masks, unfortunately, have become a political issue in much of the country, but simple cloth masks that cover the mouth and nose have been shown to reduce transmission by as much as 70 percent.
“Just the amount of depression and suffering we have seen has taken a toll,” Black said. “We just want people to follow the guidelines.”
That suffering and depression obviously includes the medical staff and hospital workers who have been on the front lines, which has been since March for southwest Georgia. That has spread to much of the country in the time since then, as hospitals all over the country, from the densely populated states that experienced the first wave to the rural states getting hit for the first time, have been overwhelmed in the last several months.
Hospital staff are looking out for each other and helping those who are struggling, Black said. If health officials’ predictions hold true, those staff members as well as the rest of the population have more to endure.
While two vaccines have been approved for emergency use, doses are limited and likely will not reach the general public for some time.
“We have a long way to go as far as immunizing,” Black said. “Once you are immunized it takes some time to build up protection. The vaccine doesn’t take the place of the (protective) measures.”
