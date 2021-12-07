ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was selected as a 2021 Best of Georgia regional winner in Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll.
Georgia Business Journal readers and editors weighed in on the best of everything in Georgia, honoring businesses and organizations in more than 25 broad business and community sectors. The process starts with a nomination on the Best of Georgia website. Voting remains open throughout the year, with tens of thousands of votes ultimately received.
“This recognition confirms what we already know – that the Phoebe Family is made up of compassionate, caring, consummate health care professionals who work hard every day to provide outstanding care and excellent service to the people of southwest Georgia,” Phoebe CEO Joe Austin said in a news release. “As we continue to battle COVID-19, we are pleased to accept any recognition that highlights the dedicated service of our team throughout the pandemic.”
Best of Georgia winners and nominees are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input and are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports.
Winners are named in hundreds of individual categories, providing Georgia Business Journal readers with a go-to-guide for the best of everything in Georgia. Georgia Business Journal recognizes three levels of winners: The Best of Georgia, Best of Georgia Regional Winners and Honorable Mentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.