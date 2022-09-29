Phoebe impact

U.S. News & World Report recently named Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performer in five procedures and conditions: heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

ALBANY – U.S. News & World Report recently named Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performer in five procedures and conditions: heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“The hospital’s high-performance ranking in these five areas is another testament of our care team’s commitment to ensuring patients receive the appropriate and highest quality of care based on evidence-based guidelines," Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, CEO of Phoebe Physicians, said. "It is an honor to be recognized by U.S. News & World report."

