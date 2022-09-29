U.S. News & World Report recently named Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performer in five procedures and conditions: heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
ALBANY – U.S. News & World Report recently named Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performer in five procedures and conditions: heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, stroke and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
“The hospital’s high-performance ranking in these five areas is another testament of our care team’s commitment to ensuring patients receive the appropriate and highest quality of care based on evidence-based guidelines," Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, CEO of Phoebe Physicians, said. "It is an honor to be recognized by U.S. News & World report."
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital was the only hospital in southwest Georgia to receive high performance rankings for five procedures and conditions and the only one to receive high performance for heart attack.
Now in its 33rd year, the annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.
For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. State and regional area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.
U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.
