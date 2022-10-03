ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System’s innovative health care work force development partnership with the Albany-based Commodore Conyers College and Career (4C) Academy earned Phoebe recognition as Georgia’s 2022 College and Career Academy Business Partner of the Year.

“We rolled up our sleeves and went to work, hand-in-hand with 4C Academy to come up with solutions to difficult work force challenges, and there hasn’t been anything 4C hasn’t been willing to try,” Tracy Suber, Phoebe's vice president of education, said. “The national shortage of nurses is a crisis that’s only getting worse, so it’s more important now than ever for health care leaders to be at the table with secondary and post-secondary education leaders. We have to start early to get students interested in careers in health care."

