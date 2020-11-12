ALBANY – As a little girl growing up on her grandparents’ farm in rural Mississippi, Dianna Grant had big dreams.
“You could see the stars at night, and I was always told I could reach the stars,” Grant said. And while odds were stacked against African-American girls in the segregated South, young Dianna never felt her future was limited. “I was blessed to be born into a household of very progressive-thinking people. I was never told there was something I couldn’t do.”
Grant has since landed on those stars she dreamed of as a child, fashioning an impressive medical career. That career has led to her being named the first systemwide Chief Medical Officer in the Phoebe Putney Health System.
At Phoebe, Grant will serve in a role recently created to provide clinical oversight and guidance for the southwest Georgia health system.
“I am confident Dr. Grant will be a strong advocate for our employed and independent physicians and provide outstanding leadership for the medical staff across all of our hospitals," Phoebe Putney Health System President & Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our team."
As a young girl, Grant and her sister integrated the local school system. And while they dealt regularly with ingrained prejudices, they had plenty of good role models to emulate.
“My grandmother would always get in the truck and drive to town to see her sisters, Grant said. "In her, I saw a woman who always did what she wanted to do. We always had a black doctor, a black dentist, a black lawyer. So for me, you could do those things. I never thought it wasn’t attainable.”
At the age of 12, during a visit to a hospital in Jackson, Miss., to see an aunt being treated for cancer, Grant’s destiny was sealed.
“We were sitting in the waiting room, and my grandmother said, ‘There’s not enough colored women doctors. You’re real smart. You should be a doctor,'" she recalled.
Grant started attending an Upward Bound education program every Saturday at nearby Tougaloo College, and her grandparents worked with the director to design a special curriculum just for her. Clearly, it worked. As a junior in high school, she scored so well on a college admissions test that she quit the high school where she never felt welcome and enrolled as a full-time student at Tougaloo.
As an 18 year-old, she earned a prestigious national scholarship that allowed one student from a historically black college or university to spend a year at the University of California at Berkeley.
“You talk about a fish out of water," she said. "I showed up with a matching hat and pantsuit, while all these other students were walking around with no shoes on.” Still, Grant dedicated herself to her studies. “I prayed to God to let me pass, and I told Him I would never go back across the Mississippi River if he did. Berkeley took away any doubt I had about my intellect. I think the reason I got into med school was because I did so well there.”
After finishing her undergraduate degree at Tougaloo College, Grant attended medical school in Chicago, where her mother was living. Not only did she receive incredible hands-on training while serving as chief resident at Cook County Hospital, one of the largest public hospitals in the country, she also met the man who would become her husband, podiatric surgeon Winston Burke. They've now been married for 37 years.
Grant started a family medicine practice in Chicago with two other young physicians and began doing groundbreaking work. Decades before it became an accepted best practice, they developed care pathways, setting up standardized treatment plans so all patients with a certain condition – such as hypertension, diabetes and arthritis – received the same care.
Prominent health care organizations took notice of Grant’s success and innovation, leading to new career opportunities. She has served as chief medical officer and in other physician executive roles for organizations in Chicago and Memphis, Tenn., for more than 20 years, at one point helping build and open a new public hospital in Chicago.
“There were so many different things to oversee, that was like earning an MBA on the job," she said. "They put together a great team, and I just loved it. When you enjoy what you’re doing every day, your productivity just flows. I think being here at Phoebe will be the equivalent of being there."
At Phoebe, Grant will also lead important safety initiatives, including Phoebe’s journey to become a High Reliability Organization.
“Dr. Grant brings a long history and experience in creating cultures centered on safety, built on exceptional employee and patient relations," Steiner said. "Her unique expertise will help Phoebe strengthen our Safety First commitment. Additionally, Dr. Grant’s expertise in community health and data analytics will assist in our work to expand access to care and improve the health of our communities across all of southwest Georgia."
Grant said she is thrilled to be back in the South and excited to be an active part of the community she looks forward to serving.
“As I was interviewing for the position, it just felt right, and when my husband came, it sealed the deal," she said. "This place made him happy."
Even as busy physicians at the peaks of their professions, Grant and her husband have raised three successful children. Their son is an actor, and both daughters work in health care, one a critical care nurse, and the other a pharmacist.
Their children didn’t grow up on a farm in the rural South, but – like their mother – they were raised to reach for the stars.
“We are all part of this universe,” Grant said. “If you listen to it and go where you’re supposed to go, you will find your peace and happiness.”
