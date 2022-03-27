ALBANY – Dr. Adam Jones and Amie Lockhart were named 2021 Physician and Advanced Practice Provider of the Year by Phoebe Physicians.
“Dr. Jones and Amie Lockhart are both valuable members of the Phoebe Cancer Center team who show endless compassion for each and every one of their patients,” Dr. Suresh Lakhanpal, Phoebe Physicians' CEO, said in a news release. “They exemplify what it means to provide patient-centered care, and they represent all that we want our providers to strive to be. I congratulate them both on earning this distinguished honor.”
Jones, a radiation oncologist in the Phoebe Cancer Center, is known for always going the extra mile and being available for his patients, no matter the time of day, Phoebe officials said.
“He is professional and caring," one person who nominated Jones for the honor wrote. "He called me from home while I was in the hospital with COVID. He always follows up and makes sure he has answered any concerns. He goes way beyond his duties."
Jones is an advocate for all health screenings, but his passion is raising awareness for lung cancer. As the leading physician for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Lung Watch Cancer Screening Program, he has worked many hours educating the community and residents across the state on the importance of screenings and early detection.
Last year, Jones partnered with Team Draft and the White Ribbon Project, an initiative started by former Atlanta Falcon Chris Draft’s foundation that raises awareness about lung cancer. Together, they organized a community project with local high schoolers to make 70 wooden white ribbons that were distributed throughout the community to honor lung cancer patients, survivors and caregivers.
Additionally, Jones served as the 2021 chair of the Georgia Lung Cancer Roundtable and actively participates in the Georgia Cancer Consortium. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Georgia and received his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine. Jones completed his formal training in Radiation Oncology while attending the University of Minnesota.
“This is truly an unexpected honor," the Physician of the Year said. "We do more than just show up to our job every day. Connecting patients to all the different physicians and taking calls after hours are all part of what we do to make sure we’re giving the best care to our patients."
The Advanced Practice Provider of the Year also works in the Phoebe Cancer Center and received multiple nominations from patients and staff members impressed by her work ethic and concern for patients. In one nomination, a patient’s family member stated, “(Lockhart) treats my daddy like he is one of her family members. As I watch her, she treats all the patients in her care the same way. She is a rock star”
Other nominators highlighted Lockhart’s willingness to always lend a helping hand in different areas of the cancer center. One person wrote, “She is always available to assist in the infusion room. She takes excellent care of the patients and is always smiling. She helps make the cancer center a great place to be for the patients and staff.”
Lockhart eared her nursing degree from Darton College. In 2001, she graduated from Emory University as a family nurse practitioner.
“I thank Phoebe for letting me come to work every day to do something I absolutely love," she said. "I work with an amazing team and couldn't do it without them. It's all about putting the patient first and giving great care, and I feel like that's what we do."
The Physician of the Year and APP of the Year awards presented by Phoebe Physicians honor providers who exemplify a compassionate commitment to improving the health and well-being of southwest Georgians. Patients, Phoebe employees and other community members submitted nominations recognizing outstanding providers this year. A panel of experts blindly reviewed all nominations before selecting the 2021 recipients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.