ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital recently announced its latest DAISY Award winners.
RN Regina Barnes was honored in December as the DAISY Award winner, and RN Lauren Alvey was the DAISY Award recipient for January. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.
Barnes, who works in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit, was nominated for the award by a Phoebe Family member, Chaplain Joey Holland. In his nomination letter, Holland wrote that Barnes not only provided quality, compassionate care to the patient but took the patient’s family in just like they were her own.
“She bounced back and forth between jumping in to help the other nurses and doctors work on the patient several times and then back to sitting with the family," Holland wrote. "Regina didn’t just sit with the family, she hurt with them."
Barnes made sure that every person who wanted to visit with the patient was able to, personally escorting many of them.
“Because of Regina’s selfless service, this family felt safe and taken care of," Holland said. "They trusted her. I didn’t see her take one break during this whole time."
As the chaplain, Holland said the first thing he tries to make sure of is that the patient and family trust and feel safe with him. Holland said Barnes was their chaplain, nurse, mother, advocate and friend.
Alvey, who works in the hospital's Post Anesthesia Care Unit, was also nominated by a Phoebe Family member, Toby Bradshaw, an anesthesiology PA.
On two different occasions, Alvey noticed subtle changes in patients’ conditions that could have resulted in serious consequences if she hadn't spoke up.
“I’ve noticed Ms. Alvey’s dedication, compassion, and astute nursing skills in action,” Bradshaw wrote. “I am proud to nominate such a keen and highly skillful new nurse as Lauren Alvey. She’s a great pleasure to work with, and our Phoebe Family is honored by this gem of an employee.”
At a presentation given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors, the honorees receives certificates commending them for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The honorees were also given a sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.