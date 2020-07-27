ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner warned Monday that "irresponsible behavior" by some in the community threatens the tenuous holding pattern that the COVID-19 virus has settled into in the region.
Despite taking in COVID-19 patients from other overworked hospitals, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany maintained its slightly elevated level (from previous numbers in the low 30s) of 62 virus-positive patients by noon Monday. However, the number of patients at Phoebe Sumter in Americus continued to inch upward, growing to 13 on Monday.
Albany/Dougherty County officials, including Sheriff Kevin Sproul and Mayor Bo Dorough, have decried a well-attended recent concert held at an Albany race track and other "house parties" that drew a number of participants. The officials warn that such gatherings go against the emergency order enacted by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that remains in place through at least the end of the month.
“We appreciate everyone in the community who has been doing their part to prevent transmission of this virus," Steiner said in a Monday news release. "Many people continue to be vigilant and follow COVID-19 prevention recommendations from the experts. Unfortunately, others are gathering in crowds and behaving irresponsibly, not only risking their safety but putting all of us in danger.
"COVID-19 cases that could easily be prevented put unnecessary strain on our health care system and cause avoidable pain and suffering. Even if you don’t think you will contract this virus, we hope you’ll think of others who may be at greater risk: your parents or grandparents, your friend or neighbor battling cancer, health care workers who have been relentlessly fighting this vicious disease nonstop for months. Wear a mask, be smart and act responsibly. The more we work together to defeat COVID-19, the quicker we can win that battle and put this pandemic behind us."
These were the Phoebe COVID-19 numbers as of noon Monday:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 62;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 13;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 528;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 118;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 32.
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
