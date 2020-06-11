ALBANY -- Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner and other health system officials used a moment of reflection Thursday morning to talk about a different kind of healing than they typically deal with.
Steiner, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin and health system board member Marvin Laster spoke of the ills of inequality that plague the nation during what hospital officials dubbed a "moment of solidarity."
"The Phoebe Family stands with all Americans to fight discrimination, racism and inequality in all its forms," Steiner said during remarks offered in the courtyard outside the Albany hospital's main entrance. "And we stand ready to lead in the work that needs to be done."
Steiner, as well as Austin and Laster, spoke of inequities that have led to days of racial unrest across the nation, and Steiner later said addressing those inequities is "long overdue."
"Equality is one of Phoebe’s founding principles," the health system CEO said. "Over a century ago, Judge Francis Flagg Putney made a donation that paid for the construction of our original hospital with a mandate that the hospital serve everyone in need of health care, no matter their race or ability to pay. That was a radical idea in the Deep South in the early 1900s, but it is a value to which Phoebe has always been committed. Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to remember that founding principle.
"The last few months, we've seen a different America. We've seen it at its best and at its worst. Our staff have joined in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but we've also seen Americans unnecessarily die at the hands of others, scenes that have shocked and outraged us."
Laster, who is the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany, said the country had, over the last several weeks, "faced a sudden and profound loss of what we've always considered normal."
"I'm here to say today that there is hope," he said during remarks. "Hope has not been canceled, postponed or delayed. I'm a big believer in themes, and my themes for today are hope and togetherness.
"If we harness the power of the collective, we can turn 'impossible' into 'I'm possible.' Together we can build a better health care system, a better education system, a better law enforcement system and a better political system. I ask you to join me now in a moment of silence and solidarity in creating a new normal for us all."
Austin said he'd recently been following the travails of a well-known minister in a large church who had offended members of his congregation with what were deemed insensitive remarks.
"Through this, as he's reached out to members of his congregation, he's discovering what he didn't know, even though he's been preaching for more than 30 years," Austin said. "That's what we all need to do, reach out to others -- to talk with them, walk a mile in their shoes -- to discover what we do not know.
"Inside our hospital, we have at various locations placed reminders of important dates in our hospital's history. It is my hope that today, June 11, 2020, we'll mark this day down in Phoebe's history as the day we decided to make a difference in our world."
Steiner said that, while other facilities in the Phoebe Health System may not have held an event like the one held at the Albany hospital, a moment of solidarity was held at 11:30 a.m. throughout the system.
