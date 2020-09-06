ALBANY — As the number of COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities trickled slowly downward this week, officials with the system encouraged local citizens to celebrate a safe, virus-free Labor Day holiday.
The state of Georgia and southwest Georgia saw numbers of positive tests climb steadily upward after Memorial Day and July 4th holidays.
“We certainly want everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend, but we urge them to celebrate safely,” Health System CEO Scott Steiner said. “The results of a scientific study released this week concluded that public gatherings and insufficient precautionary efforts on Memorial Day weekend were likely contributors to a more than 616% surge in cases of COVID-19 in Georgia in June and July. We certainly don’t want to see an increase like that as a result of Labor Day. Let’s all remember to wear our masks, wash our hands and watch our distance, and have a great holiday weekend.”
As of noon Friday, Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers were:
♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 46;
♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 10;
♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
♦ Total inpatients recovered: 755;
♦ Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 140;
♦ Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 38.
“On this Labor Day weekend, we at Phoebe recognize and thank all workers throughout southwest Georgia,” Steiner said in a news release.
“I especially want to express my immense gratitude to members of the Phoebe Family. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, I was extremely proud to be part of this amazing team. The commitment and dedication they have shown to Phoebe and to our communities throughout this pandemic has only solidified that pride.”
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
